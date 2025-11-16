Moton, Juanita



Juanita Moton was born November 27, 1936, in Maplesville, Alabama. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Benjamin T. and Josephine Rice. She relocated to Hamilton, Ohio where she completed her education in the Butler County School System. She retired from Mercy North Hospital Hamilton after many years of service. She was well known in the community as a gifted musician, pianist, choir director, soloist and she served as a musician to many churches in the Hamilton Community. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at Israel Baptist Church 701 S. 7th St. Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com