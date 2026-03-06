Joyce Warren

Warren (Schuler), Joyce Elaine



Joyce Elaine (Schuler) Warren, 82, of Springfield, passed away at Forest Glen Health Campus on Monday morning, February 23, 2026. She was born August 12, 1943, in Springfield to the late John and Dorothy (Sweitzer) Schuler.



A 1961 graduate of Northwestern High School, Joyce excelled in basketball, volleyball, and softball. She remained active throughout her life, enjoying tennis at Reid Park and in the Chicago area, where she won the Chicago Western Suburb Doubles Tournament.



Joyce married her high school sweetheart, Bob Warren, in April 1962. Joyce and Bob were members of the Springfield Country Club, Springfield Adult Tennis Association (SATA), and St. John's Lutheran Church. She was a Cub Scout leader when they lived in Sioux City, Iowa. She loved attending their children and grandchildren's activities and sporting events.



Joyce and Bob traveled extensively and spent a great deal of time motor home traveling and going to Florida, their time share in Kauai, and Indian Lake. While at the lake, she loved fishing, hosting friends and family, biking, and kayaking with her grandkids. Joyce enjoyed bird and butterfly watching as well as knitting and cross stitch. She loved animals, especially her beloved dog, Theo.



In 1987, Joyce and Bob purchased Hauck Brothers Heating & Cooling where she worked for 18 years before retiring in 2005. She valued the friendships she made with employees and customers.



Joyce is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Robert A. Warren; their children Scott (Lee Ann) Warren, Julie (Dale) Brumfield, and Tracy (Brian) DeSantis; grandchildren Ross (Cassidy) Warren, Halee Brumfield, Jared Brumfield, Veronica Bush, Miah DeSantis, and Audrey DeSantis; great-grandchildren Ian Brumfield, Dylan Bush, and Cody Bush; brother, Dan (Sherry) Schuler; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers Larry and Ted Schuler.



The family thanks the staff at Forest Glen for the compassionate care they provided to Joyce for the past two years.



A gathering to celebrate Joyce's life will be held from 2–5 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2026, at the Springfield Masonic Community Clubhouse. LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clark County Park District (1301 Mitchell Blvd. Springfield, 45503), the Springfield YMCA (300 S Limestone St. Springfield, 45505), or to a charity of your choice.





