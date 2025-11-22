Joyce Price

Price (Gerdes), Joyce Lynn



Joyce L. Price of St. Pete Beach , FL passed away on Nov. 7th, 2025. She was 84, born on Nov. 16, 1940 in Dayton, OH. She is preceded in death by her parents Byron & Margaret Gerdes of Vandalia, Ohio. She was preceded by her husband, Leonard E. Price of Gunnison, CO.



She is survived by her children, Mary Beth Branch, of St. Pete Beach, FL and Micheal B. Price of Somerset, KY. She had two granddaughters Taylor Branch of Colorado Springs, CO and Dakota R. Price of Carlisle, PA. She had one great grandson Emory Christman of Carlisle, PA. Joyce was an avid bridge player and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She retired in 1995 as a financial planner and had many different careers in her life time. She had trained 250 hospice volunteers in bereavement in Gunnison, CO. She worked for Good Samaritan Hospital and brought Body Management to the Vandalia Butler School District.



She was an amazing woman who brought love and joy to all she passed paths with and will be greatly missed.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to any hospice. There will be no services or celebration of life at her request.



