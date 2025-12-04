Joyce Kardon

Kardon, Joyce Elaine



Joyce Elaine (Babe) Kardon, born April 16, 1928, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family. She was the cherished daughter of Joseph and Pearl Rosensweet and grew up alongside her beloved older sisters, Bernice and Shirley. She was predeceased by her first husband, Stanford D. Beerman, father of her children Martin, David, and Nancy; by her devoted husband of 51 years, Charles M. Kardon; and by her son, Martin Beerman. She leaves behind a legacy of love and grace carried on by her children-David, Nancy, and Beth; her grandchildren Rebecca, Elyse, Katie, and Carly; and her step-grandchildren Marshall, Brooke, and Trevor. Each was a source of immense pride and joy in her long, full life. A devoted player of tennis and mahjong, Joyce approached every game with the same enthusiasm and determination she brought to life. She was also a master of the chocolate chip cookie-her kitchen was often filled with the comforting aroma of fresh-baked treats that became a hallmark of her home. Joyce was beloved by all who knew her. She will be remembered for her loving spirit, her resilience in the face of life's challenges, her steadfast dependability, and her ever-present happiness. To her family and friends, she was a constant source of friendship, comfort, laughter, and unwavering support. Joyce was especially close to her in-laws, Harry and Sylvia Beerman, particularly after the death of their son, Stanford. At the age of 97, Joyce had outlived most of her peers, but always enjoyed memories of their close friendships. A graduate of Fairview High School, Joyce spent most of her life in her hometown of Dayton, OH, later enjoying her final years in Sarasota, FL and North Las Vegas, NV, where she continued to share her warmth, humor, and generosity with all who knew her. Her memory will continue to be a blessing, and her kindness will live on in the hearts of all who loved her. A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery at 1809 W. Schantz Avenue in Dayton, Ohio on Sunday, December 7th, 2025 at 2:00PM. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



