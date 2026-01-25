Joyce Brown

Brown (Eldridge), Joyce



Joyce Helen Eldridge Brown, 96, of Urbana, Ohio went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, January 20, 2026. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 1, 2026 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, February 2, 2026 in the First Presbyterian Church, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh. com.



