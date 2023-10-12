Joy, Norma

joy (Murphy), Norma Jean "Jean"



Jean passed peacefully October 7, 2023. She was 93. Born in London, OH on Oct 12, 1929 to Myrtle and Russell Murphy. Preceded in death by two sons Larry Denney of Springfield, OH and Rick Joy of West Virginia and a brother Jack Murphy of Springfield, OH. She leaves behind a son Garry Denney of Ft Lauderdale, FL and a daughter Robyn and Larry Hutchens of Wilmington, OH, two grandsons Jake and Morganne Hutchens of Pleasant Plain, OH and Rick Joy Jr. of West Virginia, one granddaughter Roseanne Cook of S. Charleston. OH, 2 great-grandsons Samuel and Caden Joy, and 3 great-granddaughters Adilynn and Kaia Hutchens and Hanna Joy. No services at this time are scheduled.



