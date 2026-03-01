Josephine Dunphy

Dunphy, Josephine Joanne



Josephine Joanne Dunphy, 91, of Yellow Springs, passed away February 25, 2026. She was born in the Birch Manor Gatehouse on Jacoby Road on April 7, 1934 to Carmelo and Maria Ricciardi.







Josephine graduated from Yellow Springs High School in 1952 and attended Miami University. Jo married her husband Richard in November 1957. She established Dunphy Real Estate in 1960 and truly enjoyed helping people buy and sell homes every day. She never met a stranger. She was an active member of Dayton Realtors for 60+ years.



During Jo's long career she was a true steward of Yellow Springs. She was an active member and President of the BOYS Organization (Business Organization of Yellow Springs - now YS Chamber), instrumental in establishing the Sidewalk Sale (now Street Fair) which supports and promotes local businesses. Hosting Santa in her office the day after Thanksgiving was her favorite annual community event providing a free photo, sleigh rides and balloons for all.



Jo had a strong familial connection to the Glen Helen. Her father, Carmelo Ricciardi, a professional stone mason built the stairs, bridges, Trailside Museum and the Yellow Springs. He worked hand in hand managing the land with Hugh Taylor Birch.



Jo was a devoted Catholic and lifelong member of St Paul's Catholic Church. She was a member of the Church Council and Catholic Ladies of Columbia.



As wife, mother and Mimi, Jo loved great food, a good vodka martini, family gatherings and cherished weekly Sunday dinners and holidays with family. She regularly delighted her daughters by bringing home animals, in the front seat of her car, including lambs, calves, goats, turtles, chicks and ducks. She enjoyed annual vacations to Higgins Lake, MI and winning the family Canasta tournaments.



Jo is survived by her four daughters - Sharon (Michael) Greitzer of Springfield, Gloria (Greg) Wise of Troy Michigan, Sheila (Dean) Pallotta and Teresa Dunphy (Tommaso Gregor) of Yellow Springs; grandchildren Kara Grietzer, Patrick (Kristen) Grietzer, Jason (Kelsey) Wise, Alex (Heather) Wise, William Gregor; brother Hugh Ricciardi and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Richard G. Dunphy (2007), her parents, and sisters Mary Gray and Hilda Bolle.







The family held a private ceremony. A Celebration of Life will be announced soon. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Glen Helen.







Online expressions of sympathy and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com