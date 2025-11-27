Joseph Walusis

Walusis, Joseph Ralph



Age 78, of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully at his home on November 21, 2025, surrounded by his family. He was born January 18, 1947, in Dayton, and spent his life centered on faith, family, and service to others. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Casimer and Ruth Walusis, and his brother, Michael Walusis. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Beth (Hafer) Walusis; his children, Kerry (Jason) Brower, Matthew (Nicole) Walusis, Nicholas Walusis, and Kimberly (Ian) Cavanaugh; his grandchildren, Morgan and Jordan Coovert, Rian, Marley, and Aiden Walusis, and Casimer, Carter, and Nicholas Cavanaugh. Joe's greatest joy was being a husband, father, and grandfather, roles he embraced with unwavering pride and affection. He is also survived by his siblings John (Donna) Walusis and Norma (Ken) Breakall, along with many cherished sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. A proud U.S. Army veteran, Joe served from 1966 to 1968. After completing his military service, he built a successful career in sales within the office-furniture & design and real-estate industries. His work ethic, charisma, and ability to build genuine relationships made him a natural in every role he took on. Joe was an avid fan of the Dayton Flyers, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Cincinnati Bengals, supporting his teams with enthusiasm and memorable commentary. A talented artist, Joe expressed himself creatively through artwork, leaving behind pieces that reflect his vibrant spirit. A longtime member of Incarnation Parish, Joe was active in parish ministries and lived his Catholic faith through kindness, generosity, and service. He will be remembered as a man who never knew a stranger-warm, humorous, and always ready to offer a smile or a helping hand. His legacy is one of love, connection, and a life lived with purpose. Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation on November 30, 2025, from 2:00–5:00 p.m. at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Dayton, OH 45440. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Incarnation Parish at 10:30 a.m. on December 1, 2025, with burial at Calvary Cemetery, and a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Fisher House Foundation at: https://www.fisherhouse.org/programs/houses/ He will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of sharing life with him. May his soul rest in God's eternal peace, and may the memories he leaves behind bring comfort and strength to those who loved him. Online condolences can be made at www.westbrockfh.com.



