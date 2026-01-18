QUISENBERRY, Joseph Alan



QUISENBERRY, Joseph Alan, 32, passed away unexpectedly on January 5, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Born on March 31,1993 in Springfield, Ohio. Joe touched the lives of many with his sense of humor and infectious smile. His presence brought comfort and joy to those around him, and his memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. He was a 2011 graduate of Kenton Ridge High School where he had a successful wrestling career and went on to wrestle in college at Notre Dame of Ohio. He enjoyed lifting weights, creating videos/photography, and was an avid Steelers Fan. He was also a proud dad to his two dogs Emma and Luka. Joe found his passion in roofing sales and training where he excelled with numerous companies throughout Ohio. Joe is survived by his parents- Susan (Marvin) Vaughan of St. Thomas, USVI and Alan Quisenberry of Springfield, Ohio; a half-brother Ty Myers of Springfield, Ohio; step brothers Jauffrey Vaughan of Green Bay, Wisconsin and Kiason Vaughan of Athens, Georgia; and four step sisters; Aunts/Uncles- Jeff Murray of Springfield, Ohio; Robert (Deborah) Quisenberry of Columbus, Ohio; Richard (Andrea) Quisenberry of Springfield, Ohio; Benedict Quisenberry of Columbus, Ohio; Diane Quisenberry of Columbus, Ohio; Ginny Quisenberry (Lewis) of Columbus, Ohio; Missy (Vada) Jones of Belcamp, Maryland; Mary Quisenberry (Tobias Pace) Bryan, Texas; many cousins, extended family members, and many friends who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his grandparents- Edward and Linda Murray; Joseph and Irene Quisenberry and Uncle Joseph Quisenberry. A memorial service will be held on January 24, 2026 at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends from 11am until the time of service at 1:00pm at the funeral home. Interment immediately following at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 4157 Mechanicsburg Rd, Springfield, Ohio. A repass will be held at Lacy's Sports Stop at 1520 Mitchell Blvd. Springfield, OH from 3pm to 6pm. The family invites those who attend to honor Joe by supporting one another and by prioritizing mental health, love and kindness.



