Joseph Holman Jr.

Holman Jr., Joseph W. "Jay"



Joseph W. "Jay" Holman, Jr., 99, of Middletown, passed away Saturday, January 3, 2026 at his residence, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in Middletown on February 26, 1926 to parents, Joseph W. Sr. and Lillian (Canter) Holman. Jay graduated from Middletown High School in 1944 and was a World War II veteran of the United States Army, serving in the ETO. He was a combat engineer in the 71st Infantry Division and received two campaign bronze stars for the Central Europe and Rhineland campaigns. After the war he attended Ohio University before taking over the family business. The JW Holman Company, a ceramic tile & plaster company, was established by his father in 1916 and Jay owned and operated the business from 1950 until his retirement, conducting business in Middletown, Hamilton and throughout Butler County. He married Wilma Tolson in 1955 and enjoyed 62 years of marriage. Mr. Holman was a member of the First Baptist Church, American Legion Post 218, VFW Post 3809 and a long- standing member of Forest Hills Country Club where he enjoyed his favorite pastime, playing golf. Jay is survived by his two sons, Stephen P. Holman and David J. Holman, both of Middletown; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Wilma; his parents; and sister, Marjean (John) Gray. A gathering of family and fiends will be Saturday January 31, 2026 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



