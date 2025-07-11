Jordon, Joseph



Age 92, of Sharpsburg, KY (former years in Dayton, OH), also known as "Mr. Joe" departed to be with the Lord on Monday, June 23, 2025, at Spring Arbor Assisted Living in Raeford, NC. Preceded in death by "The Love of His Life and Best Friend," Martha Jean Jordon, parents Cleopatra and Thomas Jordon, sister Mary Wilson and brother George Wilson, daughters Ronita Kelly, Pamela Porter, Angela Jordon and Patricia Graham. He leaves to cherish his memories, three daughters Deborah (Michael) Bailey of Fayetteville, NC, Shelia Jordon of Las Vegas, NV, and Teona Jordon of Dayton, and two sons James (Beverly) White of Huber Heights, OH and Cam Jordon of Canton, OH. Niece Ernestine Foster of Dayton, OH, two nephews William (Pat) Wilson of Africa and George (Shirley) Wilson Jr. of Lexington, KY, 17 Grandchildren and 41 Great-Grandchildren and a host of Family and Friends. Homegoing Celebration will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Fayetteville Deliverance Evangelistic Center, Fayetteville, NC.



