JORDAN, Roberta "Lee"



ROBERTA "LEE" JORDAN, 85, of Springfield, passed away at home on December 20, 2021. She was born in Ohio on



August 2, 1936, and was raised in LaGrange, Illinois, the daughter of Clarence and Irma (Fenske) Firch. Lee was a member of the Women's Town Club and was a volunteer at the Kuss Performing Arts Center and Turner Studio Theater. She loved traveling extensively with her friends at Elderly United / United Senior Services, especially the mystery trips. Lee volunteered for many years at Mercy Medical Center. She was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church and was very active in many roles within the church. Lee was a hands-on, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother "G.G." She always loved being with her family. Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia (Carl) Jordan and Sandra (Greg) Guittar; grandchildren, Corey, Nicholas "Nick" (Alesha), Tatyana and Nicole; great-grandson, Rawley; sister, Katherine "Kathy" (Ed) Creighton and members of "The Gang." Lee was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerrold Jordan; brother, John Firch and a sister, Carolyn Firch. Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 1:30-2:30 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Lee's life will begin at 2:30 with Pastor Dwight McCormick officiating. Lee will be laid to rest in Ferncliff



Cemetery next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Clark County Special Olympics or Northminster Presbyterian Church. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



