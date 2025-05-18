Jordan, Patricia L.



Patricia L. Jordan, a cherished soul and beloved member of her family, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on May 11, 2025, in Springfield, Ohio. She was born on December 5, 1946, in the small town of Flemingsburg, Kentucky. Patricia brought joy and warmth to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was 78 years old at the time of her passing. Patricia was the daughter of Obal Q. and Mary L. (Mineer) Jordan and grew up in a loving household that instilled in her the values of kindness, compassion, and resilience. Throughout her life, she carried these values in her heart, touching the lives of many with her gentle spirit and unwavering support. Patricia is preceded in death by her brother, Ronald W. Jordan, Sr; sister, Charlotte F. Allen; and her life partner, John H. Hart. Their memories will forever remain a part of Patricia's legacy, and she in now reunited with them in eternal peace. Patricia is survived by her loving sister, W. Sue Shirley, of Victoria, Texas; brothers: Donald E. Jordan, of Fairborn, Ohio, and T. Scott Jordan, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews who will forever cherish her memory. In addition, Patricia had a very special friend whom she loved as a daughter, Lynn Conley, whose life she influenced profoundly. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with her family.





