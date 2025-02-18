Jordan, Nancy Kaye



Nancy Kaye (Keeling) Parker Jordan, age 82 of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on February 14, 2025. Nancy was born May 18, 1942, in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of the late John and Patricia (McArtor) Keeling. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1960. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from Springfield City Hospital School of Nursing in1963. She worked as a nurse at Community Hospital, Dr. Donald Guyton's Office, Mueller Residential Center, TAC Industries and Clark County Combined Health Department, retiring from there. She was an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene and was a faithful supporter of WEEC Christian Radio Station. She was preceded in death by her first husband William (Bill) R. Parker (2002), brother, Stephen Keeling, brother-in-law Thomas Straub, nephews, Ricky Lee Keeling and Nathan Keeling. Survivors include her husband David L. Jordan, daughter Beth White, Grand Rapids, MI, and son Bryan (Carlisa) Parker, Springfield, OH. Grandchildren, Mara (Brock) West, Braden (Emily) Parker, Brenda White and Hugo White. Great-Granddaughter, Addi Parker. Her brother David (Vannie) Keeling, and sisters-in-law Vickey Keeling and Betty (Parker) Straub, as well as her nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2025 with funeral service at Noon, Friday, February 21 with Pastor Keith Sarver, officiating. Both will be at First Church of the Nazarene (901 E. Home Road, Springfield, OH). Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to her favorite radio station, HOPE 100.7, WEEC 1205 Whitefield Circle, Xenia, OH 45385. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



