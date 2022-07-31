JORDAN, Jr., Dr. Frank



Dr. Frank Jordan, Jr. of Oxford, Ohio, passed away July 1, 2022. A North Carolina native, he was born in Charlotte on January 18, 1937, the son of the Reverend Dr. Frank Jordan and Frances Coble Jordan. Frank joined the Miami University English faculty in 1965 after teaching one year at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He earned Bachelor's, Master's and Doctoral degrees from Duke University.



In his 36-year career at Miami University he taught composition and British literature survey courses to undergraduates. For ten years he was the English Department Assistant Chair and Chief Departmental Advisor and briefly served as Director of Graduate Studies.



His teaching reflected his research and scholarship, primarily of English Romantic poets, essayists, and novelists. He wrote published essays on Wordsworth, Coleridge, Byron, Keats, and Charles Lamb. His major scholarly writing concentrated on Sir Walter Scott, both in essays and in a critical edition of Scott's novel, The Fortunes of Nigel for the Edinburgh University Press. For the Modern Language Association of America, he produced two revisions of The English Romantic Poets: A Review of Research and Criticism for which he was the general editor and wrote the lead essays updating the field for old and new Romantics scholars alike. His interest in supporting creative writing graduate students in the department led to the creation of the Jordan-Goodman Graduate Writing Award to encourage and support emerging authors at Miami University. His colleague Eric Goodman was creative writing program director. Together, they endowed the annual monetary award to Creative Writing Workshop graduate writers.



His love of music and the visual arts occupied the non-academic side of his life. He was organist of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church for forty-seven years and, for part of that period, accompanist for the Oxford Choral Ensemble. He established and organized mini-concerts by accomplished vocalists and musicians held at Holy Trinity and was one of the most outstanding organists in the Cincinnati area, playing as accompanist for various groups and as a recitalist.



Frank was a lover of art, and in his many travels for scholarly research in England, Scotland, and other parts of the world, never passed up a visit to a museum or gallery. He was a generous benefactor to the Miami University Art Museum.



After retiring from teaching, he was involved in the Institute for Learning in Retirement where he was a student, taught courses in the poetry of contemporary writers, helped plan new courses for ILR, and served as chair of its board.



In recognition of "contributions to the advancement of education to the nation," he was presented the Benjamin Harrison Award at Miami University during Spring 2000 commencement ceremonies This highest honor to a faculty member is given once a year and is named for 1852 Miami graduate Benjamin Harrison, U. S. President 1889-93.



Frank is survived by his sister Janet Jordan Chase, brother Mike Jordan, and sister-in-law Donna Jordan. In addition, he is survived by nieces Elizabeth Jordan-Bell, Virginia Jordan, Katherine Schadler Jordan, and Jeannette Jordan Brown and nephews Jeffrey Frank Jordan and Joseph Henry Jordan. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Robert Richard Jordan. Frank was a wonderful son, brother, and uncle. His great wit, thoughtfulness, generosity, and his gift of being present endeared him to his family. He is also survived by many dear friends both in Oxford and in England. His family deeply appreciate his friends who were faithful in visiting him in these last years of his decline.



Frank's memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 20 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford, Ohio.

