JONES, Wilma

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JONES, Wilma J.

Age 89 passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Carlisle Manor. She was born September 13, 1933, in Wolfe County, KY, to Timothy and Ora Mae (Adams) Hollon. Wilma was a dedicated member of Franklin Baptist Church. She loved sewing, gardening, auctions, and taking her grandchildren to garage sales. Wilma is survived by her daughters, Dru (Kevin) Pollard and Terry (Wayne) Hatton; grandchildren, Tammi (Russ) Horton and Kenneth (Rachel) Hatton; great-granddaughters, McKenzie and Samantha Hatton. She is preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Kenneth L. Jones; grandson, David Hatton; brothers, G.C. Hollon and Robert Hollon. A Visitation will be held Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 1:00pm-2:00pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00pm at the Funeral Home with Rev. Ethan Davies officiating. Condolence may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.




Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

6850 Roosevelt Avenue

Middletown, OH

45005

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com

