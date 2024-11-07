Jones, Willie



Age 75, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 11, 2024, at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45406. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



