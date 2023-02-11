X
JONES, Tracy

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JONES, Tracy R.

51 of Springfield, passed away February 5, 2023, in her residence. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on July 18, 1971. Tracy was known as a very caring person, who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren; she loved taking care of her house plants and remodeling. She was preceded in death by her daughter Ashley Robinson; loving companion Earl E. McCorkle; and father Carl Jones. Survivors include her mother Eleanor Hardin; children Chantelle Robinson and Anthony Robinson; brother Arthur E. (Lori) Hardin; sister Toni M. Hardin; 16 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; many special nieces and nephews. Services to honor Tracy will be Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Noon in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Mark Mitchell officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00AM until time of services. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.




Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com

