Jones, Sherman

died on September 22, 2023, in Kettering, OH after a long illness. He was the eldest child of SMSgt Sherman Edward and Leola Mae Pryer Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Horace and the mother of his children, Jessica Janice Jones. In 1964 Sherman graduated from Chicopee High School, MA where he was class president and a three-sport athlete. At Williams College he formed a close relationship with Professor Fred Rudolph and graduated with honors in 1968. He graduated from Harvard Business School in 1970 and received a doctorate from Harvard in 1977. His long career in education included serving as chief financial officer at four HBCU's (Fisk, Tuskegee, Clark Atlanta University and Knoxville College), the headmaster of the Southern Normal School and teaching business administration at the University of Tennessee and Lincoln Memorial University. He was the principal for Jones Financial Services. Sherman was a quiet, thoughtful person. He was the speaker at his Williams College 25th reunion and a member of his 50th reunion committee. He leaves behind his wife Erma, daughter Kimberly (Kyle) Jemison, son Sherman Edward, grandsons Xavier and Jahi Jemison, sister Barbara and nieces Tamika and LaToya. His inurnment was held on October 10th at Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, OH. His celebration of life will be held at the Knoxville Airport Hilton on October 28th at 1:00 P.M. Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in his honor. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



