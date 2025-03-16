Jones, Ruth Faye
departed this life March 5, 2025. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10A-12PM, Thursday, March 20, 2025 at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton 45402. Funeral to follow at 12 PM. Interment 9 AM, Friday, March 21, 2025 at Dayton National Cemetery. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral