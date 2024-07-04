Jones, Rodney Wilson



Rodney Wilson Jones, age 82, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Sunday June 30, 2024, at University Hospital  West Chester, with his loving family by his side. He was born December 29, 1941, in Middletown, Ohio, son of the late June E. (Ridenour) and Marion W. Jones. He graduated from Middletown High School and began his career at Armco Steel. He worked the majority of his career with the State of Ohio, Auditors Office as a tax examiner. Rodney loved his family, including staying very close with his many cousins, and spent countless hours through the years researching family genealogy. He loved the Cincinnati Reds. He also loved the time he spent in Florida over the years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Lee Jones in 2022. Rodney is survived by 2 daughters, Barbara (Jones) Offord, who stayed by his side through this difficult journey and Christa (Jones) & David Parish; 2 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Joshua Patton) Parish, and Sean Parish; 2 great-grandchildren, Ella & Gabriel Patton; his sister, Robyn Jones; his sister-in-law, Donna Jones; his nephew, Michael (Frances) Jones, and niece, Cheryl Jones, 2 great nephews, Wilson & Victor and 1 great niece, Eleanor. The family wishes to express a special thank you to the UC Medical staff for the care and comfort they provided over the past two years. A Visitation will be held 10 a.m.  12 p.m., Saturday July 6, 2024, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, Ohio, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. The burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



