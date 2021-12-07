JONES, Ralph E.



"Tar Baby"



Age 70, of Dayton, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, at his residence. Ralph was a roofer for over 44 years and a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lillie Jones; sister, Janice Jones; brothers, Ricky and Bobby Jones and son, Eric Jones. Ralph is survived by his beloved wife, Deborah C.; daughter, Muranda Schulte of Dayton; sons and daughter-in-law, Randolph Scott and Laura Jones of Strongsville, Jason Jones of Lodi; sister. Carla Boggs of Dayton; brothers, Kimme Jones of KY and Jimmy Jones of Dayton; grandchildren, Bryanna, Kaden, Tyler, Owen and Nathan; mother-in-law, Patsy Horn; special friends, Gobbles, Whitey and Steve and a host of other relatives and friends. The family expresses a special thank you to his bonus daughters, Kim and Vicki and ProMedica Hospice. Funeral service 11:00 AM Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Willow View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-8 PM Wednesday.

