Jones, Quinton Taylor



JONES, Quinton Taylor, age 33, of Trenton, passed away Friday, May 17, 2024. A memorial service for Quinton will be held Sunday, June 2, at 2:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429, with a reception to follow. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



