Jones, Mary Joyce

Age 86, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Family will receive family and friends at 1:00 pm. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

