Jones, Edna Lee



Edna Lee Jones, age 93 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023. Edna was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 5, 1929 to the late James Henry Arnold and Nola (Parsley) Arnold. Edna worked at Champion Paper for many years before leaving to be a stay-at-home mom. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, and fishing. Above all, she loved being a mom to her kids and nanny to her grandkids. Edna is survived and dearly missed by her children, Gary W. (Marsha) Burns, Dena R. Kilgore, and Mark Jones; her step-daughter, Linda (Gary) Griessmann; her grandchildren, Damon, Rachel, Mannon, Ryan, Laci, and Kristin; her 14 great-grandchildren; her brother, Carl (Dee) Arnold; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Arvid "Bud" Jones; her step-sons, Robert "Bob" Jones and William "Bill" Jones; her sister, Mary Hilda Miller; and her son-in-law, Robert "Bobby" Kilgore, Jr. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 12:00 NOON until the time of her Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com



