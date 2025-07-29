Jones-Deyak, Jaime

Jones-Deyak (Jones), Jaime Rhiannon



Jaime Rhiannon Jones-Deyak, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away at home on July 24, 2025 at the age of 48. Born on February 28, 1977, Jaime was the daughter of Donald Jones and the late Patricia Newman. She leaves behind a loving husband, Joel Deyak.....two beautiful daughters Abby Jones and Leslie Hruska......and three grandchildren Nolan, Noah, and Sienna.



Jaime loved spending time with her family, friends, and pets. Always looking to put a smile on our face, Jaime was a ray of light to us all when we needed it. She will always be remembered....never forgotten.



A Celebration of Life, honoring my Jaime, will take place in the near future....details to come.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com