JONES, Dennis

1 hour ago

JONES, Dennis J.

3/22/1954-10/27/2021

Omaha - Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Martha Jones and sister, Arnette Rosebrooke. Survived by his wife Tammi; sisters, Denise Jones,

Janet (Sheridan) Duncil, Janice (Edward) Frazier and a host of other loving family and friends. Graveside Service: Monday (11/8/2021) 1:00 PM at Omaha National

Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd, Omaha, NE 68138. Roeder

Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel, 2727 N 108th St. -

Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000. www.RoederMortuary.com.

