Jones, Deloris

Obituaries
Feb 2, 2025
X

Jones, Deloris Maxine

Deloris Maxine Jones, age 84, of Dayton, OH, was born on March 9, 1940. Deloris departed this life Tuesday, January 28, 2025. Graveside service 10 am Monday, February 3, 2025 at Shiloh Park Cemetery, 5479 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH. Arrangement entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Nossokoff, Norma
2
Postlewait, Clara
3
Ramirez, Pauline
4
Lloyd, Carol
5
Kerstanski, Virginia