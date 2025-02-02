Jones, Deloris Maxine
Deloris Maxine Jones, age 84, of Dayton, OH, was born on March 9, 1940. Deloris departed this life Tuesday, January 28, 2025. Graveside service 10 am Monday, February 3, 2025 at Shiloh Park Cemetery, 5479 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH. Arrangement entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
