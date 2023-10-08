Jones, Broderick Joseph "Brody"



Jones, Broderick Joseph "Brody", 20 of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2023. He was born in Springfield on July 26, 2003 the son of Nicole Thompson. Brody was a 2021 graduate of Catholic Central High School. He was a student and soccer player at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa and a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. In addition to his mother, Nicole Thompson (Josh Smedley), he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Victoria and David Hermanowski; maternal great grandmother, Rita Valentine; uncle, Jason Thompson and two aunts, Erin Moore and Amber Hermanowski; great aunts; great uncles; many cousins and special friends, Treyton Smedley, Aidan Smith, A.J. Portman and Brock Price. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday in St. Raphael Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Central High School Men's Soccer.



