Jones, Bernie



Bernie Jones, 86, of Fairfield, OH died March 15, 2023. Bernie was born June 23, 1936 in Dayton, OH to Dorothy Sullivan Jones and Mark Jones. Later, the family moved to Hamilton, OH. He graduated from Hamilton High School and was able to achieve his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Cincinnati by being the first recipient of the Hamilton Community Foundation Scholarship. Upon graduation, Bernie served in the United States Army. He also went on to receive his Master's Degree from Miami University.



Bernie married the love of his life, Marsina Jones, on June 10, 1961 in Fairfield. He served on Fairfield City Council for multiple terms and was instrumental in the development of Fairfield Mercy Hospital. He was employed throughout the years, becoming a business owner for 18 years (Ziebart Inc.), retiring in 1991. Bernie was an advocate for the developmentally disabled, avid runner and 'competitive' card player who loved his family, enjoyed working in his yard as well as spending time with family and friends, and knew the who's who in all sports. He is survived by his wife, Marsina Jones; his children, Kimberly Beacham, Christopher (Amy Branden) Jones, Douglas Jones and Beth (Greg) Dabbelt; his grandchildren, Dustin Pearce, Amanda (Alex Drake) Pearce, Bernadette Beacham, Laila Jones and Lilly Dabbelt; his great grandchild, Arlo Drake; and his sister, Lois Carroll. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Bernie was preceded in death by his parents Mark Jones and Dorothy Sullivan Jones as well as brothers Bill Jones and Ed Jones.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 30th from 9 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 11 AM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave, Hamilton, OH 45015. Interment following at St. Mary Cemetery for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Pathway to Hope Pregnancy Care Center in Hamilton, OH. Online condolences may be made at paulyoungfuneralhome.com .



