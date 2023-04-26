Jones, Andrew C. "Andy"



Andrew C. "Andy" Jones, 79, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away on April 20, 2023, at his home.







He was born on December 3, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Carl Jones and Veda Sweeney. In addition to his parents, Andy was preceded in death by his brothers, Danny and David Sweeney.







Andy loved the Lord and served in the church in many areas. He enjoyed baseball, shopping, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He served in Vietnam as a Medic and retired from Dayton Daily News. Andy's love for people stood out above all. He went out of his way to get to know people and help if they needed anything.







Andy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Geraldine "Gerri" (Davidson) Jones, whom he married on November 9, 1968; his children, Becky (Jeff) Enevoldsen of Kettering, Ohio, Andrea Nartker of Kettering, and Andy (Stacie) Jones of Dayton; his grandchildren, Brooke Jones, Brandon Nartker, Jeremy Enevoldsen, Jacob Enevoldsen, Joshua Enevoldsen, Kate Jones, and Ellie Jones; his siblings, Cindy (Steve) Mcintire of Lakeview, Carol Jones DeWine of Bellefontaine, Mike (Lisa) Sweeney of West Carrollton, Ohio, and Janie (Ronnie) York of Tennessee; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.







Family and friends may visit on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Kettering Assembly of God, 2250 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, Ohio 45440. A celebration of Andy's life will begin at 3:00 PM with Pastor Josh Plaisance officiating.







Burial, with full military honors, will take place at 9:00 AM on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Dayton National Cemetery located at 4400 W Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45428. Guests who will be attending the committal service are asked to arrive at the cemetery at 8:45 AM.







Memorials may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project by visiting support.woundedwarriorproject.org.







Online condolences may be shared with Andy's family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.

