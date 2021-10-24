JONES, Alice

JONES (Vansickle),



Alice W.



Passed away peacefully at the Forest Glen Health Center on 10/21/2021, at the age of 88.



Alice was born to Orene and Berryman L. Vansickle in McNeil, Arkansas, in March of 1933. As a teenager, Alice played basketball at the local high school. After graduation, she attended nursing school. While there, she met and



married Austin Jones Jr., who was serving in the U.S. Army Band at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas.



Alice traveled to Europe in 1952 to accompany Austin as he toured Europe with the Army Band. Many of Alice's favorite memories were seeing the sights of Germany, Holland,



Switzerland, Belgium and England. They returned to the U.S. in 1956 and settled in Springfield.



Alice enjoyed quilting and gardening. Many will recall her beautiful gardens when they lived on Stratford Place. Her quilts will be passed on to her grandchildren and will always be a reminder of her love of quilting.



Alice worked at Olan Mills and later at Mercy Medical Center in the registration area. She retired from Mercy in 1988.



Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Austin E. Jones, Jr, her parents, and brothers John and Leonard (Bill), and



sisters Zelma and Helen Jane. She is survived by sister Doris, and children Terri (David) Norris, Sherri Lockett, Merri (Terry) Commins, and Austin E. Jones III. Also surviving are grandchildren David M. (Keren) Norris, Justin (Holly) Norris, Andrew (Ashley) Commins, Heather (Michael) Sferlazza, Jessica Hall, and Kiya, Jahari and DJ Lockett. In addition, she leaves great -grandchildren Chloe, Connor and Kaylee Commins, Emily and Olivia Sferlazza, Maximus and Jaiden Norris, Justin Jr. Norris and Bella Barger.



Alice gifted her remains to the Wright State School of Medicine and will be interred next to Austin at Rockafield



Cemetery on the grounds of Wright State University. No



services are planned at this time. Donations may be made in Alice's name to a charity of choice.

