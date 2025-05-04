Jones, Alberta

JONES (Cameron), Alberta



Age 105, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2025, in Trotwood, OH. She was born on June 19, 1919 in LaGrange, Georgia. She is survived by loving family and friends. Funeral Service 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Residence Park Church of Christ, 4328 Hoover Ave. The family will receive friends at 12 PM. Interment, West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com



