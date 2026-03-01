Jon Moreland

Moreland, Jon D.
a native of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 23, 2026 at the age of 61. Survived by his wife of 30 years Sandi L. Moreland; Children – Kory (Stephanie) Moreland, Brittny Smith, Allen "Mykey" Moreland, J'uan Moreland & Mariah Moreland; Sisters- Melissa Russell & Valerie (Joel) Harris; Brother –Victor (Velerie) Moreland; 8 Grandchildren – Baylee, Whitney, Lillian, Joseph, James, Remington, D'Luana & D'Lorres. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, 2026. Service to begin at 12:00 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 27 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH 45417. The Family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m. Services rendered by H.H. Roberts Funeral Service, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH 45417. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
