Jon Holman

Holman, Jon David



Jon David Holman, 82, of Oregonia, OH, died February 6, 2026 at Artis Memory Care of Mason. He was born on February 11, 1943 in Middletown, OH to Joe and Susan (Moore) Holman. David worked as an equipment operator at A-K Steel retiring in 1998 after 38 years of service. He was a U. S. Army veteran. He was also the owner, trainer, driver of standard bred horses. David is survived by his wife, of 62 years, Charlotte (Beatty) Holman, children, Jon (Debra) Holman, Jr. and Jana (John) Penn; grandchildren Brittni Holman, Blake Holman and Jonathan Penn; brother, Joe Holman; sister Linda Whisman and many other loving family, neighbors, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Tim Holman. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 11, 2026 from Noon to 2:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, OH. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery with military honors by The Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.



