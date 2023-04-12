Johnson, Wayne Sonnie
Passed away on March 11, 2023; resident of San Diego, CA; born in London, OH; graduate of Northeastern HS; served in the USAF; retired from USSOCOM civil service. Proceeded in death by his parents John and Eulah Johnson; siblings Oleda (Jerry), Vileen (Stan), Charles (deceased), Bonnie (Clark), Sue (Steve), Diane (deceased); children Jill (Dan), Scot (Tracie), Ryan (Motyka); grandchildren Alan (Peter), James (Melanie), Tyler, Hannah (Austin), Emily, Helen, Benjamin; several nephews and nieces.
A memorial service was held on March 26 in Xenia, OH, by his family to celebrate the life of Sonnie. He will be missed by all those who loved him.
