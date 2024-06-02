JOHNSON, Virginia Lee



96, of Riverside, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2024. She was born Virginia Lee Shane in Middletown, Kentucky on March 30, 1928. She was a proud graduate of Baylor University and a devoted member of East Dayton Baptist Church for many years. Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, William Paul Johnson, and by five brothers and three sisters. She is survived by one sister, Mary Caroline Taylor. Virginia and her husband are survived by their four children, Mark(Zara), Elizabeth(William), Thad(Teresa), and David(Marcia). Virginia and William had over 30 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be 11:00AM Thursday, June 6, 2024 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd Beavercreek, Ohio; family to receive friends one hour prior to service. Graveside service 11:00AM Friday, June 7, 2024 in Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Ave. Louisville, Kentucky. Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Sunrise Children's Services, 300 Hope St POBox 1429, Mt. Washington, KY 40047, or to contributor's favorite charity.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com