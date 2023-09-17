Johnson, Tyler Matthew



Tyler Matthew Johnson, age 21, of Trotwood, OH, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Tyler leaves to cherish his memory mother, Jacqueline Renee Martin; father, Tod (Annie) Johnson; grandmothers, Elizabeth Duerson and Shirley Johnson. Visitation 9 am- 11 am Monday, September 18, 2023, at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave, Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 10am- 11am. Funeral service begins at 11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral