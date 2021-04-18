JOHNSON, Rick E.



Passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2021. Rick was born to Donald Johnson and Iva Mae Pullins on November 4, 1947. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepparents, Robert Detling and



Kathy Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Jamie Johnson; sons, Christian and Patrick (Holly) Johnson; stepchildren, Ben and Erin Moore (Bob Stitt); grandchildren Carley Johnson and Jackson Moore.



Rick graduated from Dixie High School in 1966. He retired from GM in 1989, where he worked as a tool and die maker and then spent the next 30 years selling real estate. Rick



enjoyed fishing, tinkering in his garage, a good joke, and a cold drink. He loved the state of Florida and spent the last 20 years wintering in Okeechobee. In October, Rick had just moved to his dream home on the Taylor Creek waterway. He would sit for hours enjoying the sunshine and wildlife. He was loved dearly by his wife, and he had more friends than he



ever knew. Rick will be missed more than he could ever have imagined.



Visitors are welcome to Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon on Monday, April 19, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria.

