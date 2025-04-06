Johnson, Richard Samuel



Richard Samuel "Dick" Johnson, 94, of Springfield, Ohio, died on February 23, 2025. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio on June 25, 1930, he was the son of Frank Alvin and Selma (Davis) Johnson. Dick graduated from Glenwood High School in New Boston, Ohio in 1948 and entered the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1952. He then went to college on the G.I. Bill and graduated from Ohio University in 1956. He later received his Master of Arts Degree in Psychology from Marshall University in 1966. He was a member of Phi Beta Honor Society. Dick's career was in the steel industry. He retired as Director of Industrial Relations and Personnel for Pickands and Mather, a multi-plant in iron ore and coal mining, and the Great Lakes Shipping Company. These jobs allowed him to travel to many parts of the world. Dick was a member of Northside Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alma June; son, Richard Jr.; and daughter, Jane Ellen Justice. Dick is survived by his beloved wife, Loretta; daughter, Carolyn Sue (Rick) Sutton; son, Frank Edward Johnson; son-in-law, Duane Justice; and grandchildren, Chad (Rachel) Sutton, Kristen Sutton, Shawn Marsh, Joe (Amy) Marsh, and Rick Johnson. Also surviving are step-daughters, Tamera (Bill) Hughes and Susan Anderson; step-grandsons, James and Joe Hughes; and several great grandchildren, including Rose Sutton, who is a special great granddaughter. A memorial service to celebrate Dick's life will be held Friday, April 11, 2025 at Northside Baptist Church with visitation from 10:30-11:00 a.m. and services to begin at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Dave Hill and Pastor Chris Wilson will preside. The LITTLEON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com