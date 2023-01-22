JOHNSON, Randy



Age 67 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 28, 1955, in Dayton, OH, the son of the late Richard and Arlene (Sparks) Johnson. Randy was a Custodian for the Centerville City Schools (Watts Middle School) with 36 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, morel mushroom hunting, writing poetry, spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and playing the card game Skip Bo with them as often as possible. Preceded in death by his wife Betty A. (Spinks) Johnson on July 16, 2015, his sister Sharon McKinney, and by his brother-in-law Gary Rodehaver. He is survived by his loving children Corey Johnson, and Ashley Johnson-Tilley and wife Aimee, his brother Malcolm (Starr) Johnson, 3 sisters Pat (Fin) Evans, Christy Rodehaver, Rosemary (Rick) Clasen, his brother-in-law Elva McKinney, 5 grandchildren Karter, Caydence, Chris, Bradley and Aryana Johnson-Tilley, his fur babies "Sparky" and "Bella", as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown with Rev. Sherrill Sizemore officiating. Burial Highland Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Thursday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Watts Middle School – C/O of the MD Room, 7056 McEwen Rd., Dayton, OH 45459, in Randy's memory. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

