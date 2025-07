IN MEMORIAM



PAUL H. JOHNSON



Paul H. Johnson



6/13/31-7/20/94



We love you and miss you very much. Paul left his family 31 years ago and it still feels like yesterday! Paul you were the greatest husband, father, brother, uncle and son-in-law. Thank you God for the angel you sent us. Your loving wife (Zoe), kids, grandchildren, and great-grands Khari, Branden, Kaiden & Tristen.



