JOHNSON, Ollie

JOHNSON, Jr., Ollie
Ollie Johnson Jr. departed this life on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Preceded in death by wife Loutrecia Johnson and other family members. He is survived by son Ollie L. Johnson, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Graveside Service 9AM, Monday, January 9, 2023, at Dayton National Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral