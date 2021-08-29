JOHNSON, Michele Lynn



Age 64, of Beavercreek, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father Jerome Albers. She is survived by her husband of 41 years Garry



Johnson, son Pete (Hailee Blazier) Johnson of Norman, OK, mother Grace Albers, brothers Steven (Debbie) Albers and Nick (Debbie) Albers, sister Sharon (Kevin) Herzog, nephew Jeremy (Jessica) Albers, niece Emma Herzog, four-legged friends Ernie and Frank, life-long friend of over 50 years Rita Perkins, friends at Gem City Dog Agility Club, and a host of other relatives, friends and co-workers. Michele was a 1975 graduate of Fairmont West High School. She retired from Job Boss. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday,



August 31, 2021, at Woodland Mausoleum Chapel, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton. The family will receive friends from 4 PM - 7 PM on Monday, August 30 at the Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton, or Beagles R US, 2400 State Route 56 NW, London, Ohio 43140.

