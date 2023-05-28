Johnson, Melvin L.



Melvin L. Johnson, 60, of Miamisburg, left this life on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 after a three year long battle with cancer. He was born on June 18, 1962 in Richmond, Virginia the son of William and Virginia (Parrish) Johnson. Melvin lived a life of momentous accomplishments: High School State Track & Field and Cross Country Champion, National Record Holder, Collegiate Division 1 Basketball Player (Hampton), Member of the Alpha-Phi-Alpha Fraternal Organization, Soldier in the U.S. Army, Director of Operations for Circuit City, incredible Attendance Officer for Miamisburg City Schools, Business and Keyboarding Teacher, Coach for Basketball, Track & Field, and Cross Country with multiple State competition appearances and placers. Melvin dedicated much of his life to helping young people reach their goals and find success along with mentoring young coaches and teachers. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sondra (Lakes) Johnson; children, Shane (Megan) Lakes, India (Aaron) Mitchell, Chelsea (Devon) Jones, Christopher Cruz, Mickenzie Johnson, and Tyler Johnson; 3 grandchildren; siblings, William (Margaret) Johnson Jr., Pamela (Jeffery) Brooks, and Denice (Joseph) Hewlett; mother-in-law, Priscilla Goldie; father-in-law, Dale (Nancy) Lakes; brothers-in-law, Larry (Gayle) Lakes, Doug (Sandy) Lakes, Jeff Lakes; sister-in-law, Missi (Scott) McCollum; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice Johnson; father-in-law, Jim Goldie. Public visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Ohio's Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

