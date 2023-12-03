Johnson, Marilyn D.



70, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on November 11, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband Walter Johnson, daughter Lindsey Johnson, mother Evelyn Donegan, nephew James Donegan and sisters Kim McDougle and Carolyn Croom. Marilyn is survived by her daughter Nicole Donegan, sister Jacalyn (Tony) Lawson, nephew Adrian Little, granddaughters Shaila Lynch and Mikayla Shank, grandson Dominic (Tierra) Johnson, and beloved great grandchildren Dominic Jr., Naomi, Sydney, Maya and Kamryn Johnson. Marilyn devoted decades of her life to the Mead corporation, through its acquisitions and mergers, where she made lifelong friends that she valued until the day she passed. She was a cherished member of her family and community and will be missed terribly.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com