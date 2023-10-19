Johnson, Kirsten Lynn "Kiki"



Kirsten was born on July 31, 1969 and died on October 6, 2023. "Kiki" was a beautiful woman with a vibrant personality and an infectious laugh and was loved by so many. She always "marched to her own drummer" while spreading her kindness and love. She helped so many people and rescued many animals. She was an award winning and respected special education teacher for 8 years at Stephen Bell Elementary and 14 years at Greene County ESC as an Intervention Specialist. According to ESC, she had a "talent for helping with behavioral issues and communication deficits." Kirsten was a 1987 graduate of Bellbrook High School, a cum laude graduate of Wright State University and earned her Masters and Principalship at Antioch University. She also had training at the University of North Carolina in working with students with Autism. According to ESC she was "instrumental in implementing the TEACCH workshop for the INC program". Her friends have said the following about her: "she was a force of nature", "dynamite comes in small packages", "when she was born they threw away the mold", "she was so fun to be with", "she changed my life" and "she was so kind to me". Kiki loved teaching, reading, being near the ocean and having fun. She loved her many wonderful coworkers and friends. Preceding her in death are her brother Britt, grandparents Dolores (Dee) Borger, Harold Borger, George Johnson and aunt Deborah Reuber. Surviving are her parents Sharon (Sharry) and Larry Johnson of Bellbrook, sister Hilary Johnson and brother-in-law Greg Gillman of Farmersville, loving partner Shane Hasting of Dayton, grandmother Ruth Johnson and many other relatives and friends. We were so blessed with the loving care Hilary gave during her battle with cancer. Also, many thanks to Bella Care Hospice. Kirsten's family will be honoring her wishes for a quiet family service. She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Mausoleum. If you wish you may donate to a charity for children, animals or another favorite charity. More importantly, share some love and kindness with others.



We will love you forever "Kiki Bear".



