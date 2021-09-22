JOHNSON, Jimmie E. "Jay"



Jimmie E. "Jay" began his journey through life on November 15, 1946, in Columbus, Georgia, blessed to the union of Homer B. Johnson and Annie Green. On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, he departed from this earth to his celestial home to dwell as one of God's angels for evermore. Jay, as he was well known, attended Spencer High School in Columbus, Georgia. He joined the Air Force in June 1964 and traveled the world. He retired from the Air Force in December of 1987 after 23 years of service as a SMSgt. After retirement he worked for the University of



Dayton and Delphi. Jay along with his wife operated Klassic Kitchen Catering Service for 28 years where he was known for his famous "BBQ Ribs and Chicken." Jay was a faithful



member of Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a member of the Trustee, Deacon Board (Vice Chair), Church Clerk, Comptroller, Multimedia Chairman, Carmeleers Choir, Senior Choir, Mass Choir, Male Chorus, and headed



various committees over the years, the most recent one being the Installation Committee Chair. He was very active in the Prince Hall Masonic Family: serving as Past Master of Edward Dugger Jr. Military Lodge #123. Grand Inspector General of Miami Consistory #26, A. A. S. R. Past Grand High Priest of



Lincoln Chapter #2, Royal Arch Mason. Past Grand Worthy



Patron of Amaranth Grand Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star. Worthy Patron, Ruth Chapter #104, OES, Past Worthy Joshua of Burning Bush Court #3, Heroines of Jericho. Honorary Past Potentate, Akbar Temple #41, A.E.A.O.N.M.S. Solomon



Johnson Council #4, Royal and Select Masters. Jay is preceded in death by wife Alice "Jean" Johnson; parents; two brothers, George R. Johnson and John L. Fitzpatrick (Columbus, GA), and granddaughter Jordan Lynn Johnson (Lewisburg, OH). He leaves to cherish his memory brother James L. Fitzpatrick (Ella) of Columbus, GA; sister-in-law, Annie Jewel Brady; son Dexter M. Johnson; daughter, Phyllis D. Johnson; grandsons, Alex E. Johnson (Caitlin) of Fairborn, OH, and Alonzo M. Johnson of Norfolk, NE; granddaughter Aliyah D. Johnson; special



cousins, James A. Jr. (Linda M.) of Columbia, SC, Angela Stover, Columbus, GA; favorite nephew Toney (Sherry)



Sanders; special niece Arlene Bryant, Carolyn L. Edmonds,



Conyers, GA, Barbara A. Johnson, Columbus, GA, Brenda J. Powers, Decatur, GA; great-niece, Qiana Bryant-Sturdivant and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Jay was a loving person who provided fatherly love to special children, Nathaniel (Sharee) Gates, Chaun



(Karen) Edwards family, Charisma T. Ramey and Jacque "J.J." Williams. Extended family members include: Daria Dillard Stone and her girls, the Michael Freeman Family, The Bellows Family, The Harvey Family, The Hardnick Family, Kay Anderson and Arper Tentman, the Toliver Family, The Connie Kendell Goss Family, The Downs Family, Pastor Chad (Elley) White, Sr. & Family, The Florice Williams Family and Craig (Sharon) Cortner Family. Jay was part of The Down the Hill Pinochle Card Game Group. He was an active member of General



Daniel "Chappie" James American Legion Post 776. Jay



enjoyed cooking, BBQ, going to Wayne H.S. and The Ohio State football games. He also enjoyed traveling. His traveling days are over now – it was a wonderful journey and now it's time to enjoy the next journey. Viewing will be 9-10 A.M., Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Mt. Carmel Missionary



Baptist Church, 5370 Dayton-Liberty Rd. The family will



receive friends beginning at 9:30 A.M. Masonic Memorial



services 10-11 A.M and funeral services to follow at 11A.M.



Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required, temperatures will be taken, and guests are required to sign in for contact tracing. Walk through visitation, and limited seating.



