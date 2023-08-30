Johnson, Jerry T.



Jerry Tyra Johnson, age 88, of Morgan Township, Ohio passed away on August 28, 2023 at Westover Retirement Community. He was born on June 4, 1935, the son of Wilburn D. and Grace Elaine (Hayes) Johnson. Jerry graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1957. In 1956, he married Maureen McFerrin in Kokomo, Indiana. They were married for 63 years before she passed away in 2020. He was employed as a mechanical engineer for 11 years at GE Aircraft and 28 years at Cincinnati Milacron, retiring in 1997. Jerry and Maureen loved to travel. He also enjoyed genealogy, bird watching, photography, cycling, camping, backpacking, and hiking. He was a member of Shandon Congregational Church where he served for 20 years as a Sunday school teacher. He was on the board of Trustees and chaired many committees. In 1975, Jerry was elected to the Ross Board of Education. He served for 8 years, assuming the position of president for several of those years. He was a Boy Scout Leader, a member of the Lewis and Clark Reenactment, and a member of Hoffner Lodge #253 F&AM and the Scottish Rite. He is survived by his sons, Mike (Nancy) and Dan (Rosario) Johnson; daughters, Sue (Mark) Schlembach and Vicki (Ben) Cook; 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; one brother, John Johnson; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maureen Johnson; and his sister, Frances Renshaw. Visitation will be held at Shandon Congregational Church, 4782 Cincinnati Brookville Road, Shandon, Ohio on Saturday, September 2, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery in Shandon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SeaTurtleInc.org or to OxbowInc.org. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



