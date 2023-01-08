JOHNSON, Harvey Burl



71, of Northridge, was born December 9, 1951, and passed suddenly on Friday, January 6, 2023. Preceded in death by Wilma and Frederick Johnson (parents), Harry Johnson (brother), Wilma Bailey (sister), Michael, Jeffery and William (nephews).



Survived by his wife of 42 years, Donna Johnson, his children: Vanessa Callahan, Jacob Johnson (Mindy), Sarah Houseman (Brett), Harry Johnson. His brother Frederick Johnson Jr. (Kay) and sister Tina Banning (Chris).



He was deeply loved by all his grandchildren: Lilly, Luigi, Dalton, Mario, Jasmine, Kenton and Diesel.



He was a constant support to his nieces and nephews, who enjoyed spending time with him: Christina, Frederick, Benjamin, Jeremiah, Joshua, and Katie, always only a phone call away.



He started working at Liberal Market, Dayton with his mother in the 70's. He worked at Leland Electrosystems for 30 years where he was a master boilersmith. Even after retiring, he routinely met with his previous coworkers for lunch in Vandalia.



He coached little league while his children were young, years later, he never missed a games of his children or grandchild.



He was a member of the New Carlisle Sportsman Club and the American Legion in Northridge. The Sportman's Club was a beloved place of gathering for an annual family reunion.



We would affectionately say he was a member of the Ohio Lottery. He never missed a day. For Christmas this past year he received a full box of instant scratch offs. He spent the next few hours scratching for winners. He was upset that he only won $220.



He will always be remembered for his love of hunting which he gained from his father and uncle Joe. He enjoyed everything outdoors including target sports, deer hunting to morel mushroom hunting, and gardening.



Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family whether it was on the phone, visiting or going to breakfast, lunch or dinner, especially ice cream. He had a passion for trying new foods and new restaurants, even if that meant traveling hours away from home. He seemed to have an unlimited knowledge to fix anything that was broken, except his computer.



The viewing will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave, Dayton, Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 10am – 1pm and 4pm – 7pm.



Family will be at Marion's in Northridge between viewing services. All welcome to join the family during that time.

